Beijing: China will hold live-fire drills off the coast of eastern Fujian province between 7 am and 8 pm on Monday, the local maritime authority said.
The four sets of coordinates listed were all areas on or around Pingtan island, China's nearest outpost to Taiwan, according to a statement released Friday.
The drill will take place in "the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island's east", said Shi Yin, a PLA spokesman, according to state news agency Xinhua.
The exercise will also include live-fire drills on Monday off the coast of China's Fujian province, which faces Taiwan, the local maritime authority said in a statement.