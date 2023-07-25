BEIJING: China named veteran diplomat Wang Yi its new foreign minister on Tuesday, removing Qin Gang.
Qin, 57, a former aide to President Xi Jinping and envoy to the United States, took over the ministry in December.
Qin’s successor Wang, 69, was also his predecessor, holding the post from 2013-2022.
“The choice of Wang Yi is rational,” said Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center in Washington.
Hours after news of his appointment broke, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted his congratulations, saying Wang was “an astute and seasoned diplomat”.