Dubai: China has ended its two-child only policy for families, BBC reported on Monday.
The South China Morning Post said in their report that, according to the seventh national population census, Chinese mothers gave birth to 12 million babies last year, down from 14.65 million in 2019, marking an 18 per cent decline year on year.
The census took place in November and December 2020 and the results were released in May 2021.
The decision to allow Chinese couples to have a third child was taken after a meeting of the Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee held on Monday. Xinhua reported that the committee said that implementing the policy and its relevant supporting measures will help improve China's population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country's human resource advantages.
In 2016, China had amended its earlier policy of one-child per couple to allow up to two children.