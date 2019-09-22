A Rohingya couple was shot dead during a gunfight in Teknaf town, hours after they were detained by the Police amid growng tensions between the refugees and authorities. The deceased were identified as Din Mohammad, 32, and his wife Jaheda, 27.

The pair were detained late Saturday and led officials to a suspected gang hideout in search of other alleged members. The police officers were ambushed by the group hours later and retaliated with gunfire. “The couple sustained severe bullet injuries during the shootout,” Police Officer Babul said, adding that they were later declared dead in the hospital.

Authorities claim the gang killed a local ruling party official, Omar Faruk, in a refugee settlement in southeastern Bangladesh last month.

Following the Faruk murder, local residents vandalised refugee shops and staged protests in one of the camps. The settlements are home to nearly a million of the stateless minority who fled oppression in neighbouring Myanmar.