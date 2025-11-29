Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia in 'very critical' condition

BNP leader Khaleda Zia battles severe health crisis in Dhaka hospital
DHAKA: Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, 80, has seen a deterioration in her health since being admitted to hospital on November 23 with symptoms of a lung infection.
She is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, party sources said.
Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir of Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) told reporters Friday that “doctors have told us that her condition is very critical.”
Several senior BNP leaders and supporters visited the hospital Saturday to receive updates on her health.
According to The Daily Star, Zia suffers from heart problems, liver and kidney issues, diabetes, lung ailments, arthritis, and eye-related conditions. She has a permanent pacemaker and has previously undergone heart stenting.
Her eldest son, Tarique Rahman, based in London since 2008, requested citizens of Bangladesh to pray for her recovery via social media on Saturday. “We express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for all your prayers and love for the highly respected Begum Khaleda Zia,” Rahman, 60, said. He added that returning to Bangladesh was not straightforward due to circumstances beyond his control.
Zia, a three-term prime minister, was jailed for corruption in 2018 under Sheikh Hasina’s government, which also barred her from travelling abroad for medical care. She was released last year, shortly after Hasina’s ouster.
Interim BNP leader Muhammad Yunus described Zia as “a source of utmost inspiration for the nation” and stressed that her recovery is crucial for the country.
Despite her health challenges, Zia has vowed to campaign in the upcoming elections expected in February 2026, where BNP is widely regarded as a frontrunner.
