CHITTAGONG - At least 25 people were killed after a massive fire tore through a container depot in southern Bangladesh, officials said Sunday.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight at a container storage facility in Sitakunda, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the key port of Chittagong, fire service official Jalal Ahmed said.

"Twenty-five people have died in the fire including five firefighters. The death toll is expected to increase as the fire is still not totally under control," health department director Hasan Shahriar told AFP. Multiple firefighting units were at the scene attempting to douse the blaze when a massive explosion rocked the site, injuring scores of people, including firefighters, Abul Kalam Azad, the local police chief, told AFP.

"Some 170 people were injured including at least 40 firefighters and 10 police officers. Three firefighters were also killed," he said. Later it was confirmed that five firefighters lost their lives.

Chowdhury said the injured had been rushed to different hospitals in the region as doctors were brought back from holiday to help in the emergency. He said the number of fatalities could still grow as some 20 people remained in critical condition with burns covering 60 to 90 percent of their bodies.

Local media put the number of injuries at about 300, and requests for blood donations for the injured flooded social media. Emergency crews were still working to put out the fire Sunday morning and military clinics were helping to treat the injured.

Mominur Rahman, chief administrator of Chittagong district, said while the fire was largely under control, there were "still several pockets of fire in the depot". "Firefighters are trying to control these pocket fires," he said. Rahman said the depot contained millions of dollars of garment products waiting to be exported to Western retailers, for whom Bangladesh is a key supplier.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, spokesman for the Bangladesh Inland Container Association (BICA), said some of the containers at the 30-acre private depot contained chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide. The director of the B.M. Container Depot, Mujibur Rahman, said the fire's cause was still unknown. He added the facility employs about 600 people.