RIGHT TO REFUSE SAILING

The "right to refuse sailing" is a provision that allows seafarers to decline boarding or continue working on a vessel under certain conditions, typically when there are significant safety and security risks.



This right is part of international maritime regulations and is designed to protect the well-being of seafarers.



Seafarers have the right to refuse sailing if they believe that the ship is not seaworthy or if there are significant safety hazards that have not been addressed.



This includes issues like poor maintenance, inadequate safety equipment, or any other conditions that might jeopardise their safety.

