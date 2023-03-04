Dhaka: At least six people were killed and several injured on Saturday when a fire broke out following an explosion at an oxygen plant in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.
The death toll could rise as a rescue operation was ongoing at the plant at Sitakunda, 40kms from the southeastern port city of Chittagong, they added.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, a fire service official said.
"Six bodies were recovered from the site," local government official Shahadat Hossain told Reuters, adding a rescue operation was continuing.
A huge bang was heard which shook an area with a radius of up to two kilometers, police official Nayhanul Bari said, quoting witnesses.
A massive fire at a container depot in the area killed 50 people and injured nearly 200 in June last year.