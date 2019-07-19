The explosion took place near the southern entrance to Kabul University

KABUL: At least four people have been killed and several wounded after a bomb detonated near a university in Kabul Friday, officials said, the latest violence to hit the war-torn Afghan capital.

The explosion took place near the southern entrance to Kabul University, an official with the interior ministry's media office told AFP.

"4 people have been martyred (killed), & 16 more wounded, as a result of today's explosion in Kabul," tweeted health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, adding that all the injured had been taken to hospital.

The interior ministry official confirmed the toll of four dead but gave a lower wounded toll of four.

He said the blast had been caused by a sticky bomb, a common threat in Kabul where criminals and insurgents often slap explosives under vehicles.