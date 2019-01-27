The Taliban already have the upper hand on the battlefield, where Afghan forces are taking what experts have described as “unsustainable” losses, and have shown no interest in sharing power with the current government. With the US expressing clear eagerness to end its longest war and the Taliban holding fast to their demand that international troops withdraw, many Afghans feared an escalation of violence. “Darker days awaits Afghanistan,” wrote Ashraf Sultani on Facebook. “Once the US is out, the Taliban will issue a fatwa for continuation of their war, and the country will plunge into another bloody civil war again.”