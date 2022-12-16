Nine people have died and several others were injured in a landslide at a camping site near Malaysia's Genting Highlands early Friday.

About 92 victims were recovered at the site located near an organic farm in Gohtong Jaya, and 53 were found safe as of 9:15 a.m. local time, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Twitter. The rescue efforts are still underway, it said.

Firefighters began arriving at the scene at about 3 a.m., Bernama and other local media reported, citing Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Director Norazam Khamis.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement he has ordered relevant government agencies to carry out search and rescue missions, and that he will visit the campsite Friday night.

Gohtong Jaya is a satellite town in Genting Highlands, a hill station in the peninsular state of Pahang.

Earlier report:

The landslide struck a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, officials said, as search and rescue personnel scoured the site for survivors.

The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital, Kuala Lumpur, occurred about 3 a.m. (1900 GMT) on the side of a road near a farmhouse that provides camping facilities, the state fire and rescue department said in a statement.

A total of 79 people were caught in the landslide and 23 had been found safe, the department said. In addition to the two dead, three were injured and 51 were still missing.

The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 metres (100 ft) above the campsite, and covered an area of about one acre (0.4 hectare), the department's director, Norazam Khamis, said.

The disaster struck just outside the Genting Highlands, a scenic hill country area in Batang Kali district, north of the capital that is popular for its resorts and natural beauty.

Selangor is the country's most affluent state and has suffered landslides before, often attributed to forest and land clearance.

The region is in its rainy season but no heavy rain or earthquakes were recorded overnight.