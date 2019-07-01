Attack during rush hour, Afghan forces engage with gunmen holed up in the building

Smoke rises after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 1, 2019. Image Credit: AP

At least 34 people were killed and 68 others injured after a powerful blast rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday, authorities said.

A witness told Xinhua news agency that militants had entered an under-construction building in the high security Pul-i-Mahmoud Khan area and were exchanging fire with the security forces who reached the area to control the situation.

According to the witness, the militants first detonated their explosives-laden car and then began firing.

The area is close to a branch of the the Defence Ministry building, a sports stadium, a branch of the Information and Culture Ministry and houses.

Following the explosion, which could be heard several kilometres away, a huge rising column of smoke could be seen, reports Efe news.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Monday's attack comes when a Taliban delegation and US representatives are carrying out the seventh round of meetings in Qatar to discuss peace negotiations in Afghanistan.