UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday extended the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon for a year, calling for a “de-escalation” of a recent surge in violence between Israel and armed group Hezbollah.

A unanimously adopted resolution said the council “decides to extend the present mandate of UNIFIL until 31st August 2025,” referring to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

With more than 10,000 personnel, the peacekeeping force has been stationed in Lebanon since 1978, with its role strengthened after a 33-day conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.

Tensions have risen again since the October start of Israel’s war in Gaza, with Hezbollah supporting the Palestinian armed group Hamas with operations in southern Lebanon, including daily exchanges of fire with Israeli troops.

On Sunday, Hezbollah carried out a major drone and rocket attack against Israel, in retaliation for the death of one of its military leaders, Fuad Shukr, killed in an Israeli strike near Beirut on July 30.

In response, Israel launched air strikes into Lebanon on Sunday, saying it destroyed “thousands” of Hezbollah rocket launchers and thwarted a major attack.

A peacekeeper of the Spanish Contingent stands at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) barracks near Khiam in southern Lebanon on August 23, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

The UN Security Council resolution said the body “strongly urges that all relevant actors implement immediate measures towards de-escalation, including with a view to restoring calm, restraint and stability across the Blue Line,” referring to the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a letter to the council at the end of July, had supported Beirut’s request to extend UNIFIL’s mandate unchanged.

While the mandate has not been amended, the resolution adopted on Wednesday “encourages the Secretary-General to ensure that UNIFIL remains ready to adapt its activities to support de-escalation, within its mandate and its rules of engagement.”

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, criticized what he termed the “failure” of UNIFIL.

“What good does this mandate do when it fails so miserably to meet any of its objectives?” he told reporters.