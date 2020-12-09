US President-elect Joe Biden listens with Dr. Vivek Murphy, Biden's nominee to be US Surgeon General, during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Washington: Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy, a distinguished physician and former Vice Admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, has been nominated to serve as the US Surgeon General in President-elect Joe Biden’s health team, leading the Covid-19 response team.

“Dr Murthy was previously confirmed by the Senate to serve in the same capacity, holding the post as ‘America’s Doctor’ between 2014 and 2017. A trusted national voice on health issues and a long-time adviser to President-elect Biden, he currently serves as co-chair of the President-elect’s Covid-19 transition Advisory Board.

As “America’s Doctor,” Dr Murthy helped lead the national response to a range of health challenges, including the Ebola and Zika viruses, the opioid crisis, and the growing threat of stress and loneliness to Americans’ physical and mental well-being,” an official statement announcing the nomination said.

One of the three co-chairs

Dr Murthy was appointed in the same role during the Obama administration and had to leave abruptly during the current Trump administration. The 43-year-old Indian-American doctor is one of the three co-chairs of the Biden’s Covid-19 Advisory Board.

Dr Murthy will return to the role with a broader portfolio that will include acting as the top medical expert and public face of the effort. Co-founder and president of Doctors for America, Dr Murthy was a hospitalise attending physician and instructor in medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School, a position he has held since 2006. In 2011, he was appointed to serve as a Member of the Advisory Group on Prevention, Health Promotion, and Integrative and Public Health.