U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston, Texas. Image Credit: Reuters

Houston, Texas: "We are challenging ourselves. We are changing ourselves. We are working tirelessly to achieve a new India."

With these words, Indian PM Narendra Modi received a rockstar welcome with up to 50,000 Indian Americans in attendance, with the "Howdy, Modi" event here on Sunday.

Thousands were seen queueing up outside the venue from early morning. By 9 am, the NRG Football Stadium — one of the largest in the US, was packed.

The good vibes between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was on full display at the event.

Both Modi and Trump shared stage — a gesture the White House has described as a way to emphasise the "strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies".

PM Modi showered lavish praises on Trump while introducing him at the event, and even used the slogan "Abki Baar Trump Sarkar" ("This time, Trump will win", a play on the BJP slogan "Abki Baar Modi Sarkar").

PM Modi also said that the Trump administration had already made the American economy strong again.

Deafening drums marked the entrance of the two leaders as they clasped hands and walked across the stage in a packed Texas stadium.

Despite trade tensions, the good vibes at the event sent a message of unity.

Trump highlighted the growth of US exports to India, the billions of dollars India is spending on US-made defense equipment and joint military exercises with New Delhi.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the US since his re-election in May this year — and his third meeting with President Trump in three months.

Two US lawmakers — US Senator John Cornyn and House Majority leader Steny Hoyer — and President Trump also addressed the crowds.

Texas is India's second largest trading partner in the US.

Modi takes the stage

Trump said Modi invited him to the rally when they met last month in France.

Trump told reporters Sunday that "I love India," explaining his decision to attend.

The leaders, who seem to have developed a rapport, are to meet again Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Modi, 68, won the biggest re-election India has seen in years after some 600 million Indians cast ballots across the country earlier this year.

At the UN, Trump also scheduled a meeting with Pakistani leader Imran Khan, who told the president recently that he would welcome his help mediating the Pakistan-India conflict over Kashmir.

Expanding bonds

Trump said US-India bonds are expanding, but tensions over India's trade surplus with the US are simmering.

In June, the US canceled India's special trade privileges that had allowed India to export certain goods with lower tariffs. India responded by slapping tariffs on more than two dozen US goods.

The US and India are discussing ways to negotiate at least a partial trade deal.