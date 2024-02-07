Video: Indian student brutally attacked in Chicago, mission assures assistance

Chicago: In yet another distressing incident, an Indian student faced a brutal attack by armed robbers in Chicago on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The victim Syed Mazahir Ali, pursuing Masters in information technology from Indiana Wesleyan University, was attacked and robbed by the men at Campbell Avenue.

Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has stated that it is in touch with the victim, as well as his wife in India.

The Indian mission has assured all possible assistance to Ali, who hails from Hyderabad, and his family.

Victim's wife appeals for help

Ali’s wife Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi, who lives in Langar Houz area in Hyderabad, on Tuesday appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to help in ensuring best medical treatment to him.

In a letter to the minister, she requested that arrangements be made for her travel to the US along with their three minor children. She said she received a call from her husband’s friend that he was attacked and robbed at Campbell Avenue when he was near his apartment. He was taken to a hospital.

Fatima said she got in touch with her husband after some time but he was in shock and was unable to talk to her. She wrote that she was worried about the safety of her husband.

"Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance," the Indian Consulate in Chicago wrote in a post on X.

The Consulate has "also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case."

Footages of the incident

Videos on social media that surfaced showed Ali bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident.

Meanwhile, another video circulating on social media, which appears to be CCTV footage of the incident, shows Ali being chased by three attackers on the streets of Chicago.

More details are awaited in the case.

Attacks against Indian-origin students

The incident took place at a time when attacks against Indian-origin students in the US are on the rise.

Last week, an Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now.

According to reports, Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business.

The Indian Consulate in New York expressed regret about the incident and said that it was in touch with his family and was extending all possible assistance to them.

Notably, it was the third death of an Indian student within a span of a week.

On January 30, Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found dead after being missing for days, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

Similarly, on January 29, another Indian student, identified as Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.