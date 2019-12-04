The two nations will proceed with an exchange of ambassadors, Secretary of State said

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: AP

WASHINGTON: The United States said Wednesday it would name an ambassador to Sudan for the first time in 23 years, during a visit to Washington by the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The two nations will proceed with an exchange of ambassadors, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

"This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the US-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement ... vast reforms," Pompeo said in a statement.