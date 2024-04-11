PHILADELPHIA: A shooting between rival groups left three people wounded at Eid Al Fitr celebration, police in the US city of Philadelphia said.

Police gave no indication that the event itself, a party marking Eid, which celebrates the end of Ramadan, was targeted.

“We are very, very fortunate today that we did not have more individuals shot and anyone killed,” Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters.

In mid-afternoon as around 1,000 people were in the park celebrating the end to their month of fasting, around 30 gunshots rang out, Bethel said.

“What we do know is there appear to be two factions within the park, who are now exchanging gunfire,” Bethel said.

Three people were wounded, including an armed 15-year-old who was shot by police. He was hit in the arm and leg.

Five people were arrested including the teen, and five guns were recovered, police said.