US Senate votes to end government shutdown, bill heads to House

Several Democratic senators joined Republicans in a 60-40 vote passing a compromise deal

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Legislation moves to the House of Representatives, where chamber could vote as early as Wednesday.
AP

The US Senate moved closer to ending the longest-ever US government shutdown Monday, after several Democratic senators joined Republicans in a 60-40 vote passing a compromise deal.

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where the chamber could vote as early as Wednesday to send it to President Donald Trump's desk to sign into law.

