US reviewing 'every' Green Card of 19 countries after capital attack

National Guard shooting suspect, 29, was granted asylum in April this year: AfghanEvac
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would review the immigration status of every permanent resident or "Green Card" holder from Afghanistan and 18 other countries following the attack on National Guard troops in Washington.
US officials have identified the detained suspect in Wednesday's shooting as an Afghan national who previously worked with American forces in Afghanistan.
The 29-year-old suspect was granted asylum -- not permanent residency -- in April this year, according to AfghanEvac, a group that helped resettle Afghans in the United States after the 2021 Taliban takeover.
"I have directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern," said Joseph Edlow, director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), on X.
When asked to specify to which countries Edlow was referring, a USCIS spokesperson pointed AFP to President Donald Trump's June executive order classifying 19 countries as "of Identified Concern."
The order banned entry of almost all nationals from 12 of the countries, including Afghanistan.
The 12 countries facing a travel ban were:
Afghanistan
Myanmar
Chad Congo-Brazzaville
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Haiti
Iran
Libya
Somalia
Sudan
Yemen.
Trump also imposed a partial ban on travellers from seven other countries:
Burundi
Cuba
Laos
Sierra Leone
Togo
Turkmenistan
Venezuela.
Some temporary work visas from those countries are allowed.
