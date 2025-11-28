GOLD/FOREX
US reviewing 'every' Green Card of 19 countries after capital attack

National Guard shooting suspect, 29, was granted asylum in April this year: AfghanEvac

Last updated:
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks to the press as US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro (L) looks on during a press conference regarding the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard soldiers on November 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot blocks from the White House in what authorities are calling a targeted shooting.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would review the immigration status of every permanent resident or "Green Card" holder from Afghanistan and 18 other countries following the attack on National Guard troops in Washington.

US officials have identified the detained suspect in Wednesday's shooting as an Afghan national who previously worked with American forces in Afghanistan.

The 29-year-old suspect was granted asylum -- not permanent residency -- in April this year, according to AfghanEvac, a group that helped resettle Afghans in the United States after the 2021 Taliban takeover.

"I have directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern," said Joseph Edlow, director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), on X.

List of 19 countries as 'of Identified Concern'

When asked to specify to which countries Edlow was referring, a USCIS spokesperson pointed AFP to President Donald Trump's June executive order classifying 19 countries as "of Identified Concern."

The order banned entry of almost all nationals from 12 of the countries, including Afghanistan.

The 12 countries facing a travel ban were:

  • Afghanistan

  • Myanmar

  • Chad Congo-Brazzaville

  • Equatorial Guinea

  • Eritrea

  • Haiti

  • Iran

  • Libya

  • Somalia

  • Sudan

  • Yemen.

Trump also imposed a partial ban on travellers from seven other countries:

  • Burundi

  • Cuba

  • Laos

  • Sierra Leone

  • Togo

  • Turkmenistan

  • Venezuela.

Some temporary work visas from those countries are allowed.

