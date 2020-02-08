The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation , say officials

Image for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pemberton, New Jersey: A four-year-old boy died after he was found in a New Jersey home with a gunshot wound believed to have been self-inflicted, authorities said.

Police and emergency medical personnel were called to a home in the Country Lakes section of Pemberton Township shortly after 7pm on Friday, the Burlington County prosecutor's office said.

The boy was transported to Virtua Deborah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8pm, prosecutors said. His name wasn't released.

"We believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and we will provide updates as we learn more about this tragic incident," prosecutors said in a Facebook post.

Authorities declined to say whether anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting.

"It's a very, very unfortunate situation,'' Mayor David Patriarca said. "My heart goes out to the family.''