The University of Guelph (U of G) is one of Canada’s top comprehensive and research-intensive universities, also known as Canada’s Food University.

U of G is considered mid-size, with nearly 30,000 students and offering a broad range of academic options – more than 85 majors within 14 degree programs – allowing students great flexibility. U of G is home to more than 2,000 international students from nearly 140 countries, who often commend the institution’s learning and living environments, accessible faculty, and student support services. The University provides students with the knowledge needed to make a difference in the world while preparing them for their future careers. Each year the U of G helps more than 4,000 students find placements in our co-op programs. Co-op gives the opportunity to gain work experience that’s relevant to your studies, build your professional network and develop the skills needed to thrive in a modern work environment. Our extensive co-operative education options and various experiential learning opportunities are considered invaluable to many students.

The University of Guelph boasts a beautiful campus of historical and modern buildings and redbrick walkways. Many first-year students choose to live in student housing and students can personalize their living experience through different residence communities. In 2021-2022, 8,170 students received $27.2 million in awards including $10.5 million in need-based awards.

Positioned within an hour’s drive of Toronto, Canada’s largest city and airline hub, Guelph offers the comfort of small-community living with the excitement of an international metropolis at its doorstep. It is characterized by 19th century buildings, parks, shops, coffee houses and restaurants featuring flavours of the world, all within walking distance from the university.

U of G improves life by focusing on the whole person to shape better citizens of the world. This concept is central to why students choose U of G. Inclusivity, global awareness, mindfulness, community, resilience; these are the qualities we nurture and celebrate from the day you arrive through your life as alumni.

With more than $80 million annually in research funding, it is one of Canada's most research-intensive universities and is the largest employer in Guelph. The University of Guelph is #1 in Canada for overall Student Satisfaction! (Maclean's 2020) This ranking, combined with the fact that 91.9% of our students are employed within 6 months of graduation, ensures us, and the students, that U of Guelph is one of the best study destinations for international students.

