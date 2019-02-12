Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wasn't "happy" with a preliminary deal by US lawmakers to provide funding for a border wall with Mexico but added another government shutdown was not likely.
"I can't say I'm happy, I can't say I'm thrilled," he told a cabinet meeting in the White House.
But he indicated he could supplement the offer from Congress from other sources and lay the dispute to rest.
"Wall's getting built anyway," he said, suggesting he would find additional funding - "when you add what I have to add."