Washington: President Donald Trump, now in his final weeks in power, announced a pardon Wednesday for a former aide who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon," Trump tweeted, wishing the disgraced former national security advisor a "truly fantastic Thanksgiving!" holiday.
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI over his Russian contacts. Trump, who lost his reelection bid earlier this month, is due to leave office on January 20.