Held at the Museo de Historia Natural Alcide d’Orbigny in Bolivia, Romeo was thought to be the last of the classified ‘vulnerable’, Telmatobius yuracare species. Caught in 2008, Romeo’s search for a mate proved fruitless for nine years. This was when scientists opened a Match.com profile for him. It immediately went viral. The profile outlined Romeo’s race against time to reproduce. His species was rapidly dwindling in number due to a combination of climate change, diseases and habitat destruction. As for personality, “Romeo is really calm and relaxed and doesn’t move a whole lot... He’s healthy and likes to eat, but he is kind of shy and slow”, Teresa Camacho Badani, the museum’s chief of herpetology told BBC News.