Supermarket explosion kills at least 23 in Mexico

The explosion happened at a Waldo's store in the city center

AFP
Mexico City: A supermarket explosion killed at least 23 people and wounded 11 on Saturday in northern Mexico, according to local officials.

"Sadly a number of the victims we've found were minors," Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora state, said in a video message as he announced the toll.

Durazo said the survivors were being treated at hospitals in the city of Hermosillo, where the explosion took place.

"I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible," he said.

The explosion happened at a Waldo's store in the city center.

Local public security authorities ruled out an "attack" or "event related to a violent act" against civilians.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences on X "to the families and loved ones of those who died."

