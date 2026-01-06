Shots fired in Venezuela as unidentified drones flew over Miraflores palace: witnesses

After US forces ousted Maduro in raid, shots ring out near Venezuela's presidential palace
Shots were fired late Monday near Venezuela's presidential palace, witnesses said, with a source close to the government adding the situation was under control, after US forces ousted Nicolas Maduro in a weekend raid.
Unidentified drones flew over the Miraflores palace in central Caracas and security forces opened fire in response around 8pm (0000 GMT), the source said, hours after Maduro's deputy Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president following his removal.
