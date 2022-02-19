US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade Ukraine, and though there was still room for diplomacy, he expected Russia to move on the country in the coming days.
"We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days," Biden said, adding that the United States believed Russia would target Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
US, allies remain united despite Russia's efforts to divide, he said while addressing media at the White House.
'I'm convinced' Russia's Putin has decided to further invade Ukraine, says, 'We have reason to believe that.' he said.
White house says leaders pledged to continue pursuing diplomacy to de-escalate tensions while ensuring readiness to impose economic costs on Russia should it choose further conflict.
Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of the major U.S. allies held a call on Friday where they expressed concern over Russias "continued build-up of forces" near Ukraine and reiterated their support for Ukraines sovereignty, the White House said.
"They pledged to continue pursuing diplomacy to de-escalate tensions while ensuring readiness to impose swift, coordinated economic costs on Russia should it choose further conflict," the White House said in a statement on Friday.