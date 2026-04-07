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Panama Canal bridge explosion: 1 dead, two injured in fuel tanker blast

The Panama Canal Authority reported the explosion had no impact on the canal

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AFP
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Panamanian firefighters tackling a blaze caused by the explosion of a fuel tanker under the Bridge of the Americas, at the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal.
Panamanian firefighters tackling a blaze caused by the explosion of a fuel tanker under the Bridge of the Americas, at the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal.
AFP

Panama City: One person died and two more were injured Monday after a truck carrying fuel exploded near a bridge that crosses the Panama Canal, authorities said. 

The incident occurred at a complex where tanker trucks are supplied with fuel, located next to the Bridge of the Americas, which traverses the interoceanic canal. 

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Security camera footage of the explosion showed a fireball and a thick cloud of smoke emanating from the area.

Panamanian firefighter chief Victor Alvarez said a person who was presumed to work at the complex died as a result of the explosion, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The Panama Canal Authority reported the explosion had no impact on the canal.

The Bridge of the Americas was closed after the incident, and was set to undergo inspections Tuesday to determine if it was damaged by the blast.

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