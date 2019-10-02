Girls banished to a car without food, water because they were thought to have been impure

Nashika Bramble, who was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, to life in prison without parole in the deaths of Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8. Image Credit: AP

Telluride, Colorado: A Colorado woman has received life in prison without parole in the deaths of her daughters who were banished to a car without food or water by members of a doomsday religious group because the girls were thought to have been impure.

Nashika Bramble was sentenced Tuesday for killing 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall. The sisters' bodies were found in a car parked on a farm near the southwestern Colorado town of Norwood in September 2017.

Authorities said they died of heat, dehydration and starvation.