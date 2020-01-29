Tsunami warning issued to coastlines within 300km of significant tremor

A USGS map showing the location of the earthquake. Image Credit: USGS

Miami: A major 7.7 magnitude quake struck Tuesday in the Caribbean northwest of Jamaica, the US Geological Survey reported, raising the risk of tsunami waves in the region.

The US agency said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres, at 7.10pm GMT (11.10pm UAE) — 125 kilometres northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.

The Kingston-based Jamaica Observer newspaper said the quake was felt across much of the island, lasting for several seconds.