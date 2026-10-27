GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Lula win rattles Brazil markets over spending spree fears

Brazilian stocks and currency tumble after Lula's unexpected election victory

Last updated:
AFP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates with his running mate Geraldo Alckmin after winning a fourth term in the presidential runoff in , Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates with his running mate Geraldo Alckmin after winning a fourth term in the presidential runoff in , Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
AP

The reelection of Brazilian leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rattled markets on Monday as investors, who had expected a win for his conservative rival, worried about fiscal discipline.

Sao Paulo's stock exchange, which had soared to new highs after Flavio Bolsonaro received the most first-round votes earlier this month, plunged 17 percent before slightly recovering to end the session down almost 14 percent.

The sharp decline in the benchmark Ibovespa index at one point triggered the first 30-minute halt to trading since the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

Lula, who turns 81 on Tuesday, defied poll predictions to stage a dramatic comeback and win the runoff with 52 percent of the vote.

Bolsonaro, the 45-year-old son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, had been seen as the more market-friendly candidate.

"No one had this result on their radar," Leandro Gabiati, of the political consultancy firm Dominium in Brasilia, told AFP. 

It "comes as a major surprise to economic players who were already counting on a Flavio-led government and a political transition starting today," he added. 

Alongside the stock market plunge, Brazil's currency, the real, dropped eight percent to the US dollar by close of day, after plunging as much as 12 percent earlier.

Against a backdrop of mounting fiscal pressures, Bolsonaro had promised to slash government spending and shrink the state.

However, he never gave details on where the cuts would come from, and vowed to maintain social programs.

Brazil's fiscal woes

The Brazilian state spends more than it collects, public debt exceeds 80 percent of GDP, and interest rates are at 13.75 -- one of the highest in the world.

Brazil's central bank in September lowered its growth forecast for the country in 2026 from two percent to 1.8 percent, with a further slowdown expected in 2027.

In the final stretch of his campaign, Lula rolled out costly measures, such as increasing the value of cash transfers to the poor or debt forgiveness for micro-entrepreneurs.

"Lula made several spending promises, and those need to be priced in," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist at the financial firm Garantia Capital.

"Sound fiscal reform is the price Lula 4.0 must pay to regain market confidence," said Mariano Machado, Americas Principal Analyst at global risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft.

"A credible plan to restrain spending will set the tone for 2027 and beyond."

Gabiati said that the market will also need to await government appointments such as economy minister.

Congressional constraint

Lula is also facing an uphill battle to govern after sweeping wins by conservatives in Brazil's Congress.

Analysts point out that this could serve as a check against unchecked spending.

Also fuelling market jitters is Bolsonaro's reaction to the result.

He refused to concede defeat after voting was extended by two hours due to public transport issues in some cities.

Flavio Bolsonaro has also accused Lula of abuse of power for a flurry of announcements of more social spending during the campaign.

"So once the immediate election premium and Bolsonaro's challenge to the result are digested, the bigger question for Brazilian assets will be whether Lula can use that congressional constraint to establish a credible fiscal path," said economists from Deutsche Bank.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil Presidential re-election, secures 4th term. Lula received 51.8 per cent of the vote compared to 48.2 per cent for Bolsonaro.

Historic victory: Leftists celebrate Lula's re-election

2m read
Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 26, 2026.

Lula wins Brazil election as Bolsonaro rejects result

5m read
Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, left, raises his hands as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, looks on during a televised presidential debate one week before the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Lula, Bolsonaro in virtual tie halfway through vote

3m read
This combination of pictures created on October 4, 2026, shows Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) speaks to the media after casting his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 4, 2026; and Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro gives thumbs up in front of Rio de Janeiro gubernatorial candidate Douglas Ruas (C, back), as he leaves a polling station after voting during the presidential election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 4, 2026.

Lula vs Bolsonaro 'too close to call' in 1st round

3m read