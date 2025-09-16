Luigi Mangione case: Terrorism charges dropped against alleged killer of healthcare boss, keeps murder charge

The 27-year-old now avoids life without parole at the state level
A New York state judge dismissed the most serious charge against Luigi Mangione, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to charge him with murder as an act of terrorism.
However, Judge Gregory Carro allowed prosecutors to pursue second-degree murder and several other counts in connection with the killing of health-care executive Brian Thompson. The 27-year-old now avoids the possibility of life in prison without parole at the state level.
Mangione still faces federal murder charges, in which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Carro wrote that New York law does not classify a killing as terrorism solely because it is motivated by political or social beliefs. “While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to intimidate and coerce a civilian population,” the judge said, according to the Associated Press.
Mangione’s lawyers had argued that the state and federal cases placed him at risk of double jeopardy. Carro rejected the claim, calling it premature, Reuters reported.
Outside Manhattan courthouse, a small group of Mangione’s supporters gathered, including one dressed as Nintendo character Luigi and another holding an Italian flag reading “Healthcare is a human right.” Inside, members of the public wore shirts with slogans like “Free Luigi.”
Prosecutors highlighted Mangione’s handwritten notes, in which he described the health insurance industry as “greedy” and praised the Unabomber, suggesting the killing reflected a broader anti-industry message.
Mangione was arrested five days after the Pennsylvania shooting and has been in federal custody in Brooklyn since.
Pre-trial hearings in the state case are scheduled for 1 December, shortly before his federal court appearance.
With inputs from Bloomberg
