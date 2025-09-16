GOLD/FOREX
Luigi Mangione case: Terrorism charges dropped against alleged killer of healthcare boss, keeps murder charge

The 27-year-old now avoids life without parole at the state level

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Luigi Mangione arrives for a pretrial hearing at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.
Luigi Mangione arrives for a pretrial hearing at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.
Bloomberg

A New York state judge dismissed the most serious charge against Luigi Mangione, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to charge him with murder as an act of terrorism.

However, Judge Gregory Carro allowed prosecutors to pursue second-degree murder and several other counts in connection with the killing of health-care executive Brian Thompson. The 27-year-old now avoids the possibility of life in prison without parole at the state level.

Federal case continues

Mangione still faces federal murder charges, in which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Carro wrote that New York law does not classify a killing as terrorism solely because it is motivated by political or social beliefs. “While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to intimidate and coerce a civilian population,” the judge said, according to the Associated Press.

Defence arguments rejected

Mangione’s lawyers had argued that the state and federal cases placed him at risk of double jeopardy. Carro rejected the claim, calling it premature, Reuters reported.

Courtroom scene

Outside Manhattan courthouse, a small group of Mangione’s supporters gathered, including one dressed as Nintendo character Luigi and another holding an Italian flag reading “Healthcare is a human right.” Inside, members of the public wore shirts with slogans like “Free Luigi.”

Evidence cited by prosecutors

Prosecutors highlighted Mangione’s handwritten notes, in which he described the health insurance industry as “greedy” and praised the Unabomber, suggesting the killing reflected a broader anti-industry message.

Arrest and upcoming hearings

Mangione was arrested five days after the Pennsylvania shooting and has been in federal custody in Brooklyn since.

Pre-trial hearings in the state case are scheduled for 1 December, shortly before his federal court appearance.

With inputs from Bloomberg

