Assembly is soon to start on the central solenoid of the ITER nuclear fusion reactor, a vast international experimental research and engineering megaproject being constructed in Cadarache, France. When completed, the six story structure will be the world's most powerful magnet, with a magnetic field strength of 13 Tesla, about 280,000 times greater than the Earth's magnetic field – theoretically capable of lifting a 90,000 tonne aircraft carrier.
Infographic: The fusion reactor magnet that can lift an aircraft carrier
