BRUMADINHO, Brazil: (January 27, 2018; 10.17am UAE time) Brazilian rescue workers halted searches for the night on Saturday for hundreds of people missing and feared dead under a sea of mud after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Vale SA, killing at least 34 people.
The dam ruptured on Friday, releasing a torrent of mining waste that slammed into Vale’s facilities and cut through a nearby community, leaving a roughly 150-meter-wide (500-foot-wide) wake of destruction stretching for miles (km).
The Minas Gerais state fire department, which gave the latest confirmed death toll, also said 23 people had been sent to hospitals.
Dozens of helicopters were being used in the rescue operation because the released mud engulfed buildings, vehicles and roads with a deep, treacherous layer.
"We still have hopes of finding people alive," the head of the state's fire service, Colonel Edgard Estavao, told reporters.
Missing
Some 250 people remained missing, according to a list released by Vale. All of those missing are Vale employees or contractors, a police spokesman said.
The search is set to resume on Sunday morning.
Firefighters focussed their hopes for finding survivors on a trapped bus and train, along with mining facilities and nearby homes that were buried in mud after the dam break at Vale’s Corrego do Feijao mine near the town of Brumadinho.
Update (January 26, 2018; 8.41pm UAE time) Brazil's Vale hit with first fine of $66.5 million over dam disaster at mine.
The amount, confirmed by multiple sources including a government official, was levied by the environment ministry, which did not immediately give an official figure.
Vale shares plunge
As workers gathered in an administrative area for lunch at the Vale mine Friday, the area was suddenly engulfed by millions of tons of muddy trailings - a watery byproduct of the iron-ore mining operations - unleashed when the dam broke.
The reservoir, 42 years old and 86 meters (282 feet) high, had been in the process of being decommissioned, and Vale said it had recently passed structural safety tests.
After overflowing a second dam, the vast muddy mass barrelled down toward Brumaldinho, population 39,000, but only glanced along it before spearing its way through vegetation and farmland, smashing houses and swallowing tractors and roads in its way.
Vale's CEO Fabio Schvartsman and Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema both expressed pessimism, warning the toll could rise.
In Rio, Schvartsman spoke of a "human tragedy."
"We're talking about probably a large number of victims - we don't know how many but we know it will be a high number," he said.
Vale shares plummeted on the New York stock exchange Friday, closing eight percent lower.
The mining company, one of the world's biggest, was also involved in a 2015 mine collapse elsewhere in Minas Gerais that claimed 19 lives and is regarded as the country's worst-ever environmental disaster.
Minas Gerais officials obtained a court order blocking Vale's bank account in the state to the tune of $270 million, money that would used for victim relief, according to the G1 news website.
Would-be rescue volunteers were urged to stay away because of the slippery, perilous mud. Media were pressed not to use drones to avoid collisions with search and rescue helicopters.
Walter Morais, a member of the Red Cross team sent to the disaster zone, told AFP that his relief group "will begin humanitarian actions helping people who were rescued and are homeless."
