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'Historic victory': Leftist leaders in the Americas celebrate Lula's re-election

Lula's re-election sparks celebration among leftist leaders in the Americas

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AFP
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Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil Presidential re-election, secures 4th term. Lula received 51.8 per cent of the vote compared to 48.2 per cent for Bolsonaro.
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil Presidential re-election, secures 4th term. Lula received 51.8 per cent of the vote compared to 48.2 per cent for Bolsonaro.

Leftist leaders from across the Americas congratulated Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday, after he pulled off a dramatic comeback to claim a re-election victory. 

Lula's win was also acknowleged by right-wing leaders, despite his challenger Flavio Bolsonaro refusing to accept the loss.

Lula received 51.8 per cent of the vote compared to 48.2 per cent for Bolsonaro.

Mexico's leftist President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated Lula's win in a post on X, saying: "Long live democracy, the people of Brazil won."

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Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Lula on his "historic victory that guarantees the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty, and social justice."

Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner, who is currently under house arrest for corruption, said on X that Lula "knew how to awaken in his compatriots the feeling and sense needed to win."

Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi said on X that he had spoken with Lula and "congratulated him on his victory and on the democratic celebration that an electoral process represents."

'Democratic day'

With Lula's victory, Brazil staved off a conservative wave that has seen numerous countries — such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru -- all shift right, backed by US President Donald Trump.

Peru's right-wing President Keiko Fujimori praised Brazil's "democratic day" of elections and congratulated Lula on his win.

"I reaffirm our willingness to strengthen our strategic alliance, integration, cooperation, and the sustainable development of the Amazon that we share, for the benefit of both our peoples," she said on X.

Chile's President Jose Antonio Kast, a staunch ally of Bolsonaro, said on X that "Chile and Brazil have a great future in common."

Ecuador's conservative President Daniel Noboa, called for cooperation with the leftist leader through his fourth term.

"Our region has common enemies, shared challenges, and much to gain when we work together," Noboa said on X. 

'Extraordinary'

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed Lula's victory as a win for "democracy and multilateralism."

"Europe's partnership with Brazil is thriving," she said in a post on X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the current chair of the BRICS geopolitical and economic bloc, which includes Brazil, offered Lula his "heartiest congratulations."

"I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership," he added.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, a firebrand leftist, congratulated Lula on his "extraordinary" victory.

"Lula has stood up for Brazilian workers & democracy -- and will continue to do so in the next four years," he said on X.

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