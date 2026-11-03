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Greenland parliament ratifies US security deal

Deal with US aims to curb China, Russia influence in Arctic territory

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AFP
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The Greenlandic Parliament (Inatsisartut) is pictured in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 24, 2025.
The Greenlandic Parliament (Inatsisartut) is pictured in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 24, 2025.
AFP

Greenland's parliament on Tuesday formally ratified a security agreement signed with Washington to head off US President Donald Trump's bid to take over the vast Arctic island.

Sixteen members of the Inatsisartut voted for the text, seven abstained and none voted against. 

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The deal signed by Trump and the Danish and Greenlandic leaders in New York in September allows the United States to build two military bases in Greenland.

It also blocks countries outside the European Union and NATO from strategic sectors, in order to stop China or Russia gaining influence on the territory, particularly through investments.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, and the Danish parliament is expected to ratify the agreement on November 19.

Since returning to the presidency in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly insisted that the United States needed to control Greenland for strategic reasons, alarming NATO ally Denmark and other partners.

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