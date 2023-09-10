Grimes demands to see her son

Grimes has demanded to see her son in a since-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post.



She demanded to see her son in response to author Walter Isaacson’s (who wrote Musk’s biography) post which included photos of the Tesla founder’s twins with Shivon Zilis (a Canadian venture capitalist), reports Page Six.



"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote.

"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," she added.



An auto-response email from Twitter comms immediately replied, saying, "We’ll get back to you soon," when asked for comment. Isaacson also revealed the names of the toddlers, Strider and Azure, in an excerpt from his forthcoming biography about the SpaceX founder, the report said. - IANS

