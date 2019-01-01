Washington: Banana milk, cassava flour and pea yoghurt may sound exotic, but I predict they’re going to be in your shopping cart in 2019. These are just a few of the items that caught my attention at the annual Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo, an event that brings together more than 13,000 nutrition and food professionals to learn about new research and product innovations. As consumers look for more creative and convenient ways to enjoy a plant-based diet, we’re going to see more products in that category. Plus, diets such as Paleo, Whole30 and low-FODMAP will become mainstream. Here are the nutrition and food trends you’ll see in the new year.