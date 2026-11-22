He has been hospitalised in intensive care due to an intestinal issue
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, hospitalised in intensive care due to an intestinal issue, spent the night "without pain" and has been able to take a walk, his wife said Sunday.
The 71-year-old, who is under house arrest after being convicted of plotting a coup, was admitted Friday to DF Star hospital in Brasilia, where doctors diagnosed an "acute obstructive abdomen".
Bolsonaro remained in a "clinically stable" condition and was continuing "treatment, fasting, and nutritional support," the hospital said Sunday, without specifying when he would be discharged.
The far-right leader's wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, said on Instagram that he had "spent the night without pain" and "already took a walk."
"Continue to pray for him, so that his intestine will function normally again and he won't need to undergo a more invasive procedure," she wrote.
Bolsonaro, president from 2019 through 2022, has suffered repeated abdominal complications since being stabbed during the 2018 election campaign and has undergone several operations.
He was sentenced last year to 27 years in prison for attempting to remain in power after losing the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro's eldest son Flavio ran in Brazil's presidential election last month, losing to Lula, and then fled to the United States with his immediate family.