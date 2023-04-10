The FBI Denver office has issued a warning about free public charging stations located in places like airports, hotels, and shopping malls.
“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers," the FBI officials advised in a tweet.
According to the FBI, "bad actors have found ways to use open USB ports to install malware and monitoring software onto devices."
The FBI advised carrying your own charger and USB cord, as well as using an electrical outlet rather than free charging stations.
"Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead," the bureau advised.