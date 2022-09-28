Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday boarded up their homes, packed up their vehicles and headed for higher ground as Hurricane Ian drew near, threatening to bring a deadly storm surge and more than a foot of rain to some areas.

Before heading to Florida, Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba, forcing evacuations, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of people and swamping fishing villages.

Some 2.5 million Floridians were under evacuation orders or warnings with the sprawling storm on track to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday evening somewhere along the Gulf Coast. A Category 3 storm features maximum sustained winds of up to 129 miles per hour (208 km per hour).

The area south of Tampa near Sarasota was the most likely place for the eye to come ashore, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday afternoon, while stressing that it was too early to be sure. That region - home to miles of sandy beaches and scores of resort hotels - is a favorite with retirees and vacationers alike.

UAE issues advisory

The UAE Embassy in Washington has called on UAE citizens in Florida to exercise caution as Hurricane Ian approaches.

The embassy has urged the Emirati citizens to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities and urged them to contact the embassy in case of emergency.

"Please follow the safety instructions issued by the local authorities, and contact the Embassy in case of emergency at 0012024315530," the embassy tweeted.

Airlines scrap over 1,200 flights

Airlines canceled over a thousand US flights on Tuesday and Wednesday and several Florida airports are halting operations as they braced for impact from Hurricane Ian, which was set to make landfall in the state.

Airlines had scrapped 321 flights on Tuesday and 1,148 on Wednesday across the US, according to flight-tracking website Flightaware.com.

The arrival and departures board lists numerous flight cancelations at Tampa International Airport before the airport is due to close at 5pm today ahead of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Image Credit: AFP

About 1,400 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed as of Tuesday, Flightaware.com data showed.

The St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport - located on a vulnerable peninsula east of Tampa Bay ceased operations at 1 pm on Tuesday and the Tampa International Airport will shut down at 5pm. The Orlando International Airport has no plans to close but officials say they are monitoring the storm.

Cuba entirely without power after Hurricane Ian Havana: Cuba's electrical grid collapsed late on Tuesday, leaving the entire country without power shortly after the passage of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged the western end of the island with violent winds and flooding.



L".Oizaro Guerra, Technical Director of the Electric Union of Cuba, said a failure in the national electric system, in part associated with the storm, had affected infrastructure, state-run media reported.



Guerra said the union would work through the night and early Wednesday to restore power.

Thousands ordered to evacuate

"I know I should be scared of this one, but I'm too busy to be scared. I just know we have to go," said John O'Leary, a jazz pianist from Tampa, said as he and his wife loaded food, water and family photos into their car before heading to his mother's house in Palm Harbor, 25 miles (40 km) to the west.

O'Leary, 36, was one of the thousands of motorists to hit the road as they fled low-lying areas in hopes to avoid potentially life-threatening storm surge that, according to forecasters, could reach 12 feet (3.7 meters) in the Sarasota area.

"There's still uncertainty with where that exact landfall will be, but just understand, the impacts are going to be far, far broader than just where the eye of the storm happens to make landfall," Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Melissa Wolcott Martino, a retired magazine editor, also heeded the warnings as she hurried to pack her vehicle with her valuables, two cats and a rabbit early Tuesday morning ahead of the hurricane.

"I wasn't particularly scared until I saw the storm track this morning," Martino, 78, said as she prepared to go to her son's house north of Tampa. "It looks like the eye will come right over our house. Now I'm scared, so we're leaving." If Ian strikes Tampa, it would be the first hurricane to make landfall in the area since the Tarpon Springs storm in 1921.

Despite the warnings and orders, some residents refused to evacuate. "I'm staying put," said Vanessa Vazquez, 50, a software engineer in St. Petersburg. "I have four cats and I don't want to stress them out. And we have a strong house." It also may prove to be one of the costliest as the latest simulations show the estimated cost from storm damage and other impacts ranging from $38 billion to more than $60 billion depending on the exact track and intensity, Enki Research said on its blog on Tuesday.

Traffic builds along Interstate 4 in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. Image Credit: AP

Closings, power outages

Three dozen school districts were either closed on Tuesday or planned to be closed by Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Education. Many of the schools are also used as shelters during the storm and its aftermath.

Tampa Electric warned customers to be prepared for "extended outages." The company will institute a "targeted interruption" of service to a part of downtown Tampa on the western edge of the city. That area has already been evacuated.

Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, opened 45 evacuation shelters, where more than 600 people and their pets have checked in so, Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley said.

Disney World closed several attractions ahead of the storm while the National Football League's Tampa Bay Buccaneers relocated to Miami, where they will practice this week ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Nasa moon rocket back in hangar

Nasa's moon rocket returned to the safety of its hangar on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, its launch now unlikely before mid-November.

Storm clouds roll in over the NASA moon rocket as it stands ready for launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission at the Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cape Canaveral. Image Credit: AP

Instead of trying to send it on its first test flight, the launch team moved the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket off the pad at Kennedy Space Center. The four-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip took all night.

Nasa official Jim Free said it would be difficult to upgrade the rocket and get it back to the pad for an October launch attempt. Putting in fresh batteries is particularly challenging, Free noted, making it doubtful a launch could be attempted before the mid-to-late October launch period closes. The next two-week window would open Nov. 12.

Disney to close Florida theme parks

Walt Disney Co. is shutting down its Florida theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state.

190,358 bpd of oil production shut down

About 190,358 barrels per day of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico were shut in on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian, said the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.