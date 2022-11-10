Considered one of the most immigration friendly countries in the world, Canada offers quality education, flexible immigration rules, easy visa conditions and part-time work permit while studying and post-study work permit to international students.
Ranked as #1 country in the world for high quality of life, Canada favours multicultural societies and prohibits any kind of discrimination based on gender, race, disability, etc., making it safe for international students to fulfil their educational dreams here. Even the job market in Canada is booming, creating work opportunities for skilled immigrants.
The flexible immigration rules make it easier for meritorious international students to settle in Canada if they wish to do so or extend their stay to gain global corporate exposure. Having a points-based system known as Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to assess and score a candidate’s profile for permanent residency, Canada allots numbers based on the student’s educational qualifications, work experience and age.
As per the new law implemented in November 2022, the 20-hour-per-week cap has been lifted for a temporary period till December 2023.
During this period, international students can work for more than 20 hours off-campus. The maximum limit is between 40 to 48 hours per week.
Requirements
• Enrolled as a full-time student at a Designated Learning Institution
• Enrolled in a study program that is at least six months long and leads to a degree, diploma, or certificate
• Already studying
• Valid Social Insurance Number (SIN)
Internships and co-op placements
A student can work in a job related to their field of study. The placements are related to the program of study and are arranged by the universities/ colleges. This is a great way to gain work experience and earn significant amount of money while you are studying.
