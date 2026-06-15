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Ebola cases in DRC rise to 782 with 181 deaths

Ring vaccination, surveillance and isolation ramped up amid logistical hurdles

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DR Congo's Ministry of Health said the outbreak remains concentrated in multiple affected provinces, where response teams are carrying out contact tracing, vaccination campaigns, and treatment of confirmed patients in isolation units. Officials have not yet released a detailed breakdown of the most recent case clusters.
DR Congo's Ministry of Health said the outbreak remains concentrated in multiple affected provinces, where response teams are carrying out contact tracing, vaccination campaigns, and treatment of confirmed patients in isolation units. Officials have not yet released a detailed breakdown of the most recent case clusters.

KINSHASA: Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) say confirmed Ebola cases have risen to 782, with 181 deaths reported, as the country continues to battle one of its most serious outbreaks in recent years.

The Ministry of Health said the outbreak remains concentrated in multiple affected provinces, where response teams are carrying out contact tracing, vaccination campaigns, and treatment of confirmed patients in isolation units. Officials have not yet released a detailed breakdown of the most recent case clusters.

The Ebola virus, a highly infectious and often deadly disease transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids, has repeatedly resurfaced in the DRC, which has experienced multiple outbreaks over the past decade due to its dense rainforest regions and cross-border population movement.

Government data showed that the outbreak remains confined to three regions in the east of the country: Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.

Containment

Health responders, supported by international partners, are working to contain the spread through ring vaccination strategies, surveillance, and rapid response teams, though logistical challenges and insecurity in some regions have complicated access to affected communities.

The latest figures underscore the continued vulnerability of health systems in parts of central Africa, where outbreaks can escalate quickly before containment measures fully take hold.

The Congolese health authorities reported 72 new confirmed cases recorded in the past twenty-four hours, all in Ituri Province, the primary epicentre of the outbreak.

The WHO has previously warned that early detection and rapid isolation remain critical to limiting fatalities and preventing regional spread.

Authorities are expected to release further updates as field investigations continue and vaccination coverage expands in high-risk areas.

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