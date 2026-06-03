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Congo: Ebola cases rise to 344, 60 deaths

New figures from DR Congo reveal 344 Ebola cases and 60 deaths to date

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Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment centre in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 25, 2019.
Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment centre in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 25, 2019.
Reuters

KINSHASA: The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported a rise in confirmed Ebola cases to 344, with 60 deaths, according to government data released on Tuesday.

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The current outbreak, primarily centred in the eastern Ituri Province, marks the country's 17th Ebola epidemic and involves a strain that continues to challenge local health infrastructure.

Outbreak details

  • Total Confirmed Cases: 344

  • Deaths: 60

  • Epicenter: Bunia, Ituri Province (Eastern DRC)

  • Strain Identified: Bundibugyo

Response, containment

  • Airport Operations: Bunia Airport is slated to reopen for humanitarian and logistical flights following the installation of preventive screening facilities like temperature checks and handwashing stations.

  • Taskforce Deployment: Health Minister Roger Kamba and Prime Minister Judith Suminwa have chaired high-level coordination meetings to better target response operations.

  • Global Health Focus: The World Health Organisation (WHO) is actively working with the DRC's health ministry to improve surveillance, contact tracing, and community engagement.

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