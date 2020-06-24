What you can do now, and what to expect in order to curb the risk of a "second wave"

Cardboard cut-outs at Borussia Monchegladbach's stadium. Many countries have managed to put a lid on COVID-19 even as the worldwide infections surged past 9.2 million. But some of those countries, which were thought to have been free of the virus, are reporting a resurgence in cases. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Is the "second pandemic wave" happening now? Or is it just a term people use?

The first wave of coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, and some experts have pointed to warning signs of a possible, or impending, repeat of the contagion.

Take this: The last one million cases have come in a mere eight days, a stark contrast to the three-month runup for the first million.

Resurgence

China is one of them. So is South Korea. Some countries in the Middle East too reported the discovery of a new bunch of cases in Iran, Israel and Turkey. The second wave is not limited to Asia. Portugal and some areas of Spain have also seen the re-emergence of COVID-19 cases, and have reimposed the restrictions. Yet, the spike in Europe is not alarming.

The United States is yet to recover from the first wave of cases. But officials have to keep a close watch since all states have lifted the lockdown. That’s when the second wave arrives. The Victoria state in Australia too is grappling with what is believed to be the second wave of infections.

Fresh 'outbreak' in China

All that changed on June 12. A new outbreak. The dreaded "second wave". China reported scores of new cases in the capital Beijing with the outbreak centering around the Xinfadi Wholesale Market, a market that attracts 15,000 shoppers a day.

On June 16, Beijing reintroduced strict lockdown measures and rolled out mass testing after a fresh cluster of novel coronavirus cases emerged.

At least 10 more Beijing neighbourhoods were locked down over a new virus cluster as of June 15.

South Korea

South Korea, too, was believed to have flattened the curve, after the first wave of infections from February to April. The country is now experiencing a second wave in and around Seoul. Officials say that a holiday weekend in May may have been the trigger for the new wave of infections in the densely populated capital.

Portugal and Spain

If this constitutes a second wave, it has come much ahead of what the World Health Organisation expected. WHO officials had warned of a second wave in Europe in September or October.

Australia, Israel

Australia's Victoria state and Israel, too, are grappling with what is believed to be the second wave of infections. Some health experts had warned of the second outbreak in the United States in winter, but many are wondering if it is already there.

US

After nearly two months of staying at home, Americans got back to work as almost all states have lifted the lockdowns. Now, 30 states have reported a spike in new cases. The US has 2.39 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with 123,000 deaths and 740,000 recovered patients.

Daily counts of new cases in the US are the highest they’ve been in more than a month, driven by alarming recent increases in the South and West.

A nail salon reopens after a shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pooler, Georgia, U.S., April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab Image Credit: REUTERS

Germany

Germany has 193,000 reported cases and 8,986 deaths from COVID-19, with 176,000 recoveries.

Recently, German authorities have re-introduced lockdowns in two districts — Gütersloh, home to 360,000 people in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), as well as of Warendorf, with 278,000 residents. Tests have been ramped up in the community, after 1,500 workers at a meat processing plant all tested positive.

1,500 Number of German workers at a meat processing plant who tested positive

Tests are now targetting patients and nurses in hospitals and nursing homes and supermarkets staff. They would also try to determine how many workers from other companies came into contact with the people working for the meat producer Tönnies.

COLD, DAMP PLACES A similar pattern has been seen earlier in the US for weeks, and which is now emerging in Germany, said Prof. Devi Lalita Sridhar, Professor and Chair of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, in an interview with ITV.



“This virus likes cold, damp conditions. Most of these factories that are under 5 degrees Celsius, as well as people working in very close conditions and not distancing, probably not wearing masks, and having to shove each other, which means droplets could be spreading.”

What’s the second wave?

Epidemiology experts liken waves of an infectious disease to ocean waves. The concept of a wave comes from the curve on a graph that shows the number of cases during an outbreak. The curve is flat when are no new cases, which is why the expression “flattening the curve”. The curve looks like a wave if more people become sick.

The epidemic wave plots new cases against time. During an epidemic the number of new cases (infected individuals) increases rapidly to a peak and then falls more gradually until the epidemic tapers off, or completely goes away. Image Credit: European CDC, ourworldindata.com

A second wave in the graph indicates a renewed increase in infections after the initial surge has been eliminated in a particular region. There is no official definition of a second wave. It’s not a scientific term with clearly defined parameters.

Prof Brendan Murphy, Australia’s chief medical officer, says there is “no definite definition” of the second wave. “If this [second] outbreak escalated and we had several hundred cases, that would be the sort of situation where I would be extremely concerned,” he said.

Some health experts say the idea of a second wave is flawed. They believe it stems from a poor comparison with the influenza virus. Since SARS-CoV-2 shares some similarities with the flu virus, scientists initially expected the new coronavirus to behave in the same manner: like going away for a while and returning with renewed virulence. This notion fails to factor in current preventative actions.

Other scientists disagree. BBC quoted Jennifer Rohn, a cell biologist at University College, London, saying that a second wave of coronavirus infections is no longer a matter of “if” –– but of “when, and how devastating”.

What are the possible triggers for a second wave?

Lack of social distancing is one. The experience of other countries shows that lifting lockdown restrictions much before the virus threat recedes could lead to the second wave of infections. The threat is exacerbated by poor hygiene practices and people who refuse to wear masks in enclosed spaces.

There are other factors, including vaccine development, efficacy and availability of repurposed drugs, age, as well genetics.

Is this a second wave we're seeing?

Most experts who study epidemics has this much to say: No, this isn't a second wave. Or at least not yet.

"When you're 10 feet up on the shore and the wave hits you, it recedes all the way back," said epidemiologist Dr. David Weber of the University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill. "Now you're on dry land with no puddle beneath. We still got a big puddle there."

Other experts agree, saying we're still in the first, and that “second wave” is the wrong term for what’s happening. “When you have 20,000-plus infections per day, how can you talk about a second wave?” said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health. “We’re in the first wave. Let’s get out of the first wave before you have a second wave.”

When you have 20,000-plus infections per day, how can you talk about a second wave? We’re in the first wave. Let’s get out of the first wave before you have a second wave. - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, US National Institutes of Health

How does genetic mutation affect SARS-CoV-2's virulence and possible second wave?

A study by US researchers shows that a specific mutation in the new coronavirus can significantly boost its virulence — the ability to infect cells.

On June 12, 2020, a team that published their work on Scripps Research said this may help explain why early outbreaks in some parts of the world did not end up overwhelming health systems — but other outbreaks, such as the one in New York and Italy, did.

The mutation, named D614G, increased the number of “spikes” on the coronavirus — which is the part that gives it its distinctive shape. Those spikes are what allow the virus to bind to and infect human cells.

“The number — or density — of functional spikes on the virus is 4 or 5 times greater due to this mutation,” said Hyeryun Choe, one of the senior authors of the study.

Experts rightly point out that these tests tend to have a low rate of sensitivity — they catch only about 80% of infections, and even may yield up to 30% “false negatives”.

How can we stop a second wave, or curb its effect?

There are solutions available now to stop it, and more will come later. The science is building up, while economies of scale in manufacturing could help mass produce vaccines and COVID-19 rapid test kits.

1. Vaccine

There are at least 10 leading coronavirus vaccine candidates in advanced stages of human trials (Phases 2 and 3), out of the 160 currently in the works. One of these could hurdle the Phase III trials soon.

On Tuesday (June 23, 2020), Abu Dhabi has announced the start of the world’s Phase III trials of a COVID-19 vaccine. The trial will check the safety and effectiveness of jab vaccine in a much larger sample, usually several thousand people.

The Sinopharm CNBG inactivated vaccine yielded already passed Pahsese I & II, with no serious adverse reactions seen and with 100% of the volunteers generating antibodies after two doses in 28 days. Sinopharm is based China, the country with the most number of vaccine candidates. If it hurdles Phase III, the test is deemed successful. Then the vaccine will go into large-scale production phase.

2. Social distancing, good hygiene

There’s no denying now that SARS-CoV-2 is a highly transmissible virus. Social distancing is the best thing we can do, and one we should not forget. While quarantine measures had been lifted in most places, that doesn’t mean we must all let our guard down.

Pre-COVID, improper hand hygiene was commonplace. A UK study suggested most people flouted basic hand washing practices: only 32% of men and 64% of women washed their hands after using a public toilet. Social distancing and good hygiene need commitment from young and old alike.

3. Regular antigen/saliva testing

Antigen tests could now flag new infections quickly in homes, offices or medical centers. In May, the US FDA approved two new types of diagnostic COVID-19 tests, the first antigen test and the first at-home test that uses saliva samples.

In the next few months, testing will become absolutely essential to keep the number of infections as low as possible, said Prof. Sridha. She recommends regular (weekly) tests for those working in care homes, hospitals and, possibly, teachers.

In April, the FDA also gave emergency use authorisation for the first diagnostic test with a home-collection option, which uses a sample collected from the patient’s nose with a nasal swab and saline.

4. Laser testing

A research team in Abu Dhabi recently announced a new test using lasers (photonics) to detect specific SARS-CoV-2 viruses in a given sample. It works literally in a flash. The rapid new test kit which promises to detect the virus with "high specificity" from a low-concentration sample, was developed by the Abu Dhabi-based QuantLase Imaging Lab, the medical-research arm of International Holdings Co. (IHC).

5. Wearables

Early detection capability is the key in the fight against COVID-19, in which peak shedding — the moment it's most infectious — occurs during the early stages, when those who are already infected are yet "asymtomatic", or "pre-symptomatic".

Scientists at Stanford, UC San Francisco and Scripps Research Institute have developed a wearable device to detect COVID-19, and said such devices could pick up infections days before people show symptoms or in people who report no symptoms.

6. Therapy and repurposed drugs

In the last six months of diligent study, the scientific community has accumulated an immense deposit of knowledge about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and ways to deal with it.

Health authorities and decision makers are making full use of the arsenal of drugs and therapies that are already proven to work: Convalescent plasma therapy, stem cell therapy (pioneered by Abu Dhabi), remdesivir and dexamethasone.

