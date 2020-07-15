Image Credit: Gulf News

DUBAI: It a $5 (Dh18.37, Rs376) COVID-19 vaccine possible? Some scientists say it is.

Here’s why: Taxpayers, especially in the US, UK, China and elsewhere, have billions to develop a SARS-CoV-2 jab. That means governments have taken a greater risk than private vaccine or biotech firms in case a vaccine candidate doesn’t work.

But it if one vaccine or several of them do work, it would be absurd to charge people a huge amount for each vial, after they already bankrolled the development.

At least that’s the principle.

Q: Would an affordable vaccine happen in real life?

Whether it happens in reality or not depends on the outcome of the trials, and on the text of deals signed by governments with various vaccine makers.

Q: But how could that be?

A global dash is on to develop and mass produce millions of doses of vaccines -- using both old, proven “platforms” as well as novel ways. Earlier, one Indian vaccine maker claimed they could produce a jab against SARS-CoV-2 for $13.20.

Now, an exciting new vaccine technology out of the woodwork, called mRNA, promises to be safer and faster to make on a massive scale, possibly bringing the cost further down.

Q: How can $5 vaccine actually happen?

One American team reportedly boasted they could partner with producers in developing countries, presumably India, to provide millions of vials for as little as $5 per vial.

Q: Why are governments pouring billions of dollars into vaccine development?

A vaccine is the seen by many as the best weapon against COVID-19. Millions of jobs have disppeared. Cases are still spiking globally, though in countries like the UAE, the curve appears to have flattened and on the way down. Meanwhile, governments poured billions of dollars poured into COVID-19 vaccine development using both old-and-proven as well as new-and-unproven techniques.

Scientists are excited for a number of reasons. One reason is mRNA, far safer, more flexible and much faster way to produce vaccines compared to conventional means. But it's yet unproven as a vaccine platform.

Q: What is an mRNA vaccine?

It's a promising vaccine “platform”, reports Nature. mRNA technology is actually three decades old. It was first developed (in 1990). But it was largely ignored. Now, it promises to usher in a new era in vaccinology.

The two frontliners in the vaccine development – one by Moderna and another by Pfizer/BioNTech – both us mRNA platform.

The new technique is based on deploying a tiny sequence of genetic code called messenger RNA.

Q: How does it work?

When the genetic code sequence (messenger) is injected in the body, it creates specific proteins. The protein characteristics can be methodically amplified or reduced, depending on the desired outcome. The proteins can then trigger the immune response.

With the endorsement of the world’s top scientists, including Dr Anthony Fauci of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cutting-edge mRNA trials have jumped at the forefront of the race to fight COVID-19.

Q: How do they plan to make it happen?

Some developers plan to have tens of millions of doses ready by the end of the year, signing up production partners in India, including Bharat Biotech, a key vaccine supplier to the Unicef’s various inoculation programmes.

Q: Why did mRNA vaccines jump into the forefront?

Nature published a study in January 2018 highlighting the merits of mRNA vaccines. It’s a much better alternative to conventional ones: mRNA vaccines have elicited potent immunity against infectious disease targets in animal models of influenza virus, Zika virus, rabies virus and others, especially in recent years, using lipid-encapsulated or naked forms of sequence-optimized mRNA.

“They are known for their high potency, capacity for rapid development and potential for low-cost manufacture and safe administration,” a Nature article states.

Q: What’s the issue with mRNA?

Until recently, their application has been restricted due to their unstable and inefficient “in vivo” delivery of mRNA. Recent advances, however have now largely overcome the earlier challenges with this technology.

Writing for Nature, Dr Norbert Pardi, of the Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, and his team cited how multiple mRNA vaccine platforms against infectious diseases and several types of cancer have demonstrated “encouraging results” in both animal and human trials.

The key issue is that no mRNA vaccine has ever been approved for use by any government. It’s only the first time it’s being used as a vaccine against a real-life pathogen.

Q: Rapid vaccine development with mRNA: How’s that possible?

Scientists extol mRNA’s upside due to its ability to be put to widespread and rapid use.

Conventional vaccine approaches (such as live-attenuated, inactivated/killed pathogens and subunit or toxoid vaccines), provide durable protection against a variety of dangerous diseases.

Despite their success, there are two major hurdles to vaccine development: Speed and safety.

When there’s a new infectious pathogens — it takes several years to develop a vaccine (5 years for Measles vaccine and an average of 8 years for the rest of 25 vaccines on the WHO list).

Q: What methods are used in vaccine production?

Vaccines are produced in various ways:

(a) “live attenuated” (virus is alive but its potency had been greatly reduced)

(b) sub-unit

(c) “killed” (inactivated) virus

(d) Toxoid

(d) DNA

(e) mRNA

In most vaccine platforms, the serum comes from the whole virus, or a version of it. It is cultured and processed/mass produced in a high-security biosafety facility.

They are then stored in vials that end up being injected into our arms (or taken orally, as in the case of the $0.50 oral polio virus, OPV).

In effect, the dose injected to us (determined after extensive trials) gets us “infected”, which then triggers an immune response in our body. That’s how immunity is achieved.

After the shot, our body will just shrug off the disease-causing infection the moment we get it — often without us even know about it.

Q: What’s the main cause of delay?

One cause of delay in vaccine development are the extensive pre-clinical and clinical trials (tests) needed to be performed on thousands of people to ensure the dosage that millions of healthy people eventually get is both safe and effective.

So there’s a constant war between safety/efficacy and immediacy.

After trials, a vaccine must go through a process of evaluation, licensing, production and post-distribution checks.

Q: What’s the timeline of mRNA?

It’s a nearly 30-year-old technology. It was in 1990 when the first successful use of “in vitro” transcribed (IVT) mRNA in animals was published. In that experiment, “reporter gene” mRNAs were injected into mice — and protein production was detected.

GLOSSARY: IN VIVO vs. IN VITRO IN VIVO: Process or test performed or taking place in a living organism.



IN VITRO: Process or test performed or taking place in a test tube, culture dish, or elsewhere outside a living organism.

In 1992, a follow-up study was made. It demonstrated that giving vasopressin-encoding mRNA in the hypothalamus could elicit a physiological response in rats, Nature wrote.

mRNA therapeutics, however, were largely ignored owing to concerns associated with mRNA instability, high innate immunogenicity and inefficient (in vivo) delivery.

Instead, the field pursued DNA-based and protein-based therapeutic approaches.

Over the past decade, further research enabled mRNA to become a promising therapeutic tool in the fields of vaccine development and protein replacement therapy.

GLOSSARY: VECTOR A vector refers to an organism (insect, tick or virus), that transmits a disease from one animal or plant to another.



In molecular biology, a vector is a DNA molecule used as a vehicle to artificially carry foreign genetic material into another cell, where it can be replicated and/or expressed (e.g., plasmid, cosmid, Lambda phages). Of these, the most commonly used vectors are plasmids.



Viral vectors are tools commonly used by molecular biologists to deliver genetic material into cells. This process can be performed inside a living organism or in cell culture. Viruses have evolved specialised molecular mechanisms to efficiently transport their genomes inside the cells they infect.

GLOSSARY: MUTAGENESIS The production of genetic mutations.

Q: What are the key advantages of mRNA vaccine?

The portion of the “virus” being injected in a synthetic one. So it mimics only a component (like the spike protein) of a virus (it’s not the real virus), so it’s inherently safe. Techniques had been develop to rapidly reproduce it, say experts. The use of mRNA has several beneficial features over “killed”, subunit and live attenuated virus, as well as DNA-based vaccines.

First: Safety

As mRNA is a non-infectious, non-integrating platform, there is no potential risk of infection or insertional “mutagenesis” (genetic mutations). mRNA is considered the the minimal genetic vector, therefore, anti-vector immunity is avoided, and mRNA vaccines can be administered repeatedly.

Second: Flexibility

mRNA is degraded by normal cellular processes, and its in vivo half-life can be regulated through the use of various modifications and delivery methods. This means the inherent immunogenicity of the mRNA can be “down-modulated” (or downregulated) to further increase the safety profile.

Third: Efficacy

Various modifications make mRNA more stable and highly translatable. Efficient in vivo delivery can be achieved by formulating mRNA into carrier molecules, allowing rapid uptake and expression in the cytoplasm (material within a living cell, excluding the nucleus).

Fourth: Rapid production

mRNA vaccines have the potential for rapid, inexpensive and scalable manufacturing, mainly owing to the high yields of in vitro transcription reactions.

Q: What are the recent successes of mRNA?

Nature has extensively discussed current mRNA vaccine approaches and its future as a vaccine platform.

Researchers cited data suggesting that mRNA vaccines have the potential to solve many of the challenges in vaccine development for both infectious diseases and cancer.

The mRNA vaccine field is developing very rapidly; as evidenced by the COVID-19 shot, which is entering Phase III trials this month.

Moreover, there’s a growing body of data has gathered over the past several years, and multiple human clinical trials have been initiated.

What's the latest on Pfizer's mRNA vaccine?

On Tuesday (July 16), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has Fast-Tracked two potential coronavirus vaccines created by Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies announced this week. The Fast-Track designation could speed up the regulatory process and allow them to bring their mRNA coronavirus vaccines to market more quickly.

Pfizer already is ramping up its Kalamazoo manufacturing site to aid in mass production of the vaccines, which are in human trials at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, New York University's Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Rochester Medical Center/Rochester Regional Health.

Those trials "are looking promising," said Dr. Kirsten Lyke, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, who is the lead investigator for the research of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

INITIAL TRIALS: Moderna began its Phase 1 trial March 17, 2020 — just 66 days after scientists first decoded the genome of SARS-CoV-2. Initial results of Phase 1 was announced on May 18, in which the vaccine showed "promising" safety and immune response results.

mRNA This type of vaccines are new, but unproven. But they hold a lot of promise: inherently safer (because they do not use any version of the original pathogen to induce immunity) and faster to reproduce too. The portion of the “virus” being injected in a synthetic one. So it mimics only a component (like the spike protein) of a virus (it’s not the real virus), so it’s inherently safe. Techniques had been develop to rapidly reproduce it, say experts. The use of mRNA has several beneficial features over “killed”, subunit and live attenuated virus, as well as DNA-based vaccines. They use a tiny piece of the coronavirus' RNA, its genetic code: this method tricks the body into making the coronavirus "spike" proteins and mount an immune response that could protect people when they are exposed to the whole virus.

Four different constructs of a vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech, a German biotechnology company that until now has focused primarily on cancer treatments, were manipulated in slightly different ways at varying dose levels. The versions that got FDA Fast-Track approval are BNT162b1 and BNT162b2.

When did Pfizer do Phase 1/2 trials, what happened then?

The Phase I/II trials of BNT162b1 conducted May 4 to June 19, 2020

In those trials, 45 people ages 19-54 were randomized and vaccinated at different doses.

Some received a single, higher-dose of the vaccine. Others received two vaccinations at lower doses separated by 21 days. Nine people received placebo injections, according to early data that has yet to undergo peer review but was published on MedRxiv.

What side effects did the volunteers get from the Pfizer shots?

Fever, headache, fatigue, chills, muscle and joint aches were reported by some of those who were vaccinated. Most reactions peaked by two days after vaccination and resolved by the seventh day after vaccination.

All who received the vaccinations developed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus.

The preliminary data also noted that those who had two lower doses of the vaccine developed more antibodies than those who got the single higher dose.

What's the gloal of Phase 1 trial?

In the Phase 1 study, "the goal was to look at safety and then to look at immune responses," explained Dr. Lisa Jackson, a senior investigator at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, who was involved in the study.

Data from Moderna's mRNA study was pre-preprinted in May and published after peer review on NEJM on July 14, 2020.

How many volunteers were involved?

Moderna's Phase 1 study included 45 healthy adults (ages 18 to 55) who received two vaccinations of the mRNA-1237 vaccine candidate 28 days apart.

Some of the volunteers enrolled in the trial at Kaiser Permanente in Seattle and others at Emory University in Atlanta.

The volunteers were separated into groups where they either received the vaccine at a dose of 25, 100 or 250 micrograms. They received their first vaccination between March 16 and April 14.

What's the latest on the Moderna mRNA trial?

On Tuesday (July 14, 2020) Moderna's mRNA vaccine has been found to induce immune responses -- in all of the volunteers who received it in a Phase 1 study.

These early results, published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, are significant. The Moderna's mRNA-1273 candidate vaccine is the first US vaccine candidate to publish results in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

lIt showed that the vaccine worked to trigger an immune response with mild side effects -- fatigue, chills, headache, muscle pain, pain at the injection site.

The vaccine is expected to begin later this month a large Phase 3 trial -- on up to 30,000 people -- the final trial stage before regulators consider whether to make the vaccine available. mRNA-1273 is being developed in partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

INDUCING IMMUNOGENICITY: A pre-clinical step in developing the mRNA vaccine is to insert a genetic sequence taken from the DNA sequence of SARS-CoV-2 to express certain proteins. Then, using Moderna's messenger RNA platform, those proteins will be put into a mouse model to induce "immunogenicity", US NAIAD director Dr Anthony Fauci explained.

How many doses of mRNA-1273 Moderna plans to produce?

If Phase 3 goes well and their vaccine is approved, the biotech firm "remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021", according to a company statement.

Messenger RNA, or mRNA, plays a fundamental role in human biology, transferring the instructions stored in DNA to make the proteins required in every living cell. Our approach is to use mRNA medicines to instruct a patient’s own cells to produce proteins that could prevent, treat, or cure disease.

July 27, 2020: Start of Phase 3 for Moderna mRNA-1237 trial

Moderna expects to start their largest study yet of mRNA-1237 on July 27, according to details released separately on Tuesday. If it does, it will be the first in the US to begin Phase 3 trials.

For now, the new study "provided information rapidly that could be used to determine what dose to go forward with Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials. That's a critically important decision to make and so having that information available so soon after the vaccine trial was initiated is pretty remarkable," Jackson said.

A Phase 1 study typically studies a small number of people and focuses on whether a vaccine is safe and elicits an immune response.

In Phase 2, the clinical study is expanded and the vaccine is given to people who have characteristics -- such as age and physical health -- similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended, according to the US CDC. In Phase 3, the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and, again, for safety.

After the first vaccination, adverse events were reported by five participants in the 25-microgram group, 10 in the 100-microgram group, and eight in the 250-microgram group. Then after the second vaccination, such events occurred in seven of 13 participants in the 25-microgram group, all 15 in the 100-microgram group, and all 14 in the 250-microgram group, with three of those participants reporting "one or more severe events," according to the study.

IMMUNOGENICITY: It is an important part of a person's immune response to infectious viruses and bacteria. It is the ability of a particular substance, such as an antigen or epitope, to provoke an immune response in the body of a human and other animal.

What were the reported side effects from the Moderna mRNA vaccines?

The most commonly reported systemic adverse events following second vaccination at the 100-microgram dose were fatigue, among 80%; chills, among 80%; headache, among 60%; and myalgia or muscle pain, among 53%; all of which were transient and mild or moderate in severity, as noted in Moderna's press release.