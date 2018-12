Yemen peace hopes rise: Yemen’s Foreign Minister Khalid Al Yamani (left) and the head of the Al Houthi delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam shake hands as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres looks on during peace talks in Rimbo, north of Stockholm, Sweden, on December 13. Yemen’s government and the militia agreed to a ceasefire in flashpoint Hodeida, where the United Nations will now play a central role, Guterres said. Image Credit: AFP

Wave of discontent in Iran: A wave of protesters chant slogans at the historic Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran, on June 25. Iranians were protesting against the rising cost of living as the currency crashed in the wake of new sanctions announced by US President Trump after he pulled out of the nuclear agreement with Iran. Image Credit: AP

Disaster in Ghouta: A Syrian couple mourn one of their children in the rebel-held town of Douma following air strikes on the Eastern Ghouta region on April 8. Regime forces recaptured the enclave after a deal with rebels. Image Credit: AFP

Khashoggi murder case: A barricaded Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 11. Saudi Arabia is investigating the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (inset)in the consulate in Istanbul. The case became a major political story in 2018. Image Credit: AFP

Controversial law: Lawmakers of 1948 areas protest and rip copies of the bill after Knesset passed a nation state law on July 18. Image Credit: AFP

Protests in Iraq: A protester in front of the burning Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq, on September 7. Image Credit: Reuters

Lebanon impasse continues: Lebanese Prime Minister and candidate for parliamentary election Saad Hariri shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 6. Image Credit: AP

Al Sissi re-elected president: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi casts his ballot. Al Sissi won a second presidential term in elections held between March 26 and 28. Image Credit: AFP