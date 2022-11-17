Mohamed Salah, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sergio Ramos, Wayne Rooney and Francesco Totti. It sounds like a dream team to end all dream teams. These stars of the beautiful game - and countless others - were at the 13th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer awards, organized by the Dubai Sports Council, at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, just days before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
