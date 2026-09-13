Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga wins javelin title with 91.09m throw

India’s Neeraj Chopra did not compete in Budapest
Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage capped a remarkable season by winning the men’s javelin throw title at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 in Budapest on Sunday.
The 23-year-old produced a best throw of 91.09m to finish comfortably ahead of Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters, who took silver with 86.18m. Germany’s Julian Weber completed the podium with 85.89m at the Gyula Zsivotzky National Athletics Centre.
Rumesh endured a slow start, opening with a modest 75.89m as Weber took the early lead with 84.09m. Peters then moved to the top with an 86.18m effort in the second round, while Weber improved to 85.89m and Rumesh to 85.69m.
The Sri Lankan turned the contest around in the third round, producing 87.11m to take the lead. He then saved his best for the fourth and final round, launching the javelin 91.09m to effectively seal the title.
Peters finished nearly five metres behind in second, while Weber settled for bronze.
“I was under a lot of pressure after that because after the first few throws, low-scoring competitors get eliminated. Ultimately, I was able to secure the trophy I hoped for,” Rumesh told Olympics.com, reflecting on his opening throw.
Reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago finished fourth with 82.41m, while Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem was fifth with a season-best 81.49m.
Kenya’s Julius Yego (80.23m), Poland’s Dawid Wegner (77.21m) and USA’s Curtis Thompson (75.80m) completed the eight-man field.
India’s Neeraj Chopra did not compete in Budapest.